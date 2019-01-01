Europa League group stage: Man Utd paired with Astana, Arsenal face Frankfurt & draw in full
Manchester United face trips to Kazakhstan and Serbia in the Europa League group stages after being drawn against Astana and Partizan while Arsenal will face last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Belgium side Standard Liege.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's Group L line up is completed by Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.
The Gunners' group, meanwhile, is completed by Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal.
Fellow Premier League side Wolves will face Turkish giants Besiktas and and Portuguese outfit Braga as well as Slovakian team Slovan Bratislava.
Scottish champions Celtic, meanwhile, have been drawn to face Serie A side Lazio, French outfit Rennes and Romanian side CFR Cluj, who have already knocked them out of the Champions League this season.
Their Old Firm rivals, Rangers, face a daunting group having been drawn to face Porto, Young Boys and Feyenoord.
Europa League 2019-20 groups in full
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Sevilla
|Dynamo Kiev
|Basel
|Sporting CP
|APOEL
|FC Copenhagen
|Krasnodar
|PSV
|Qarabag
|Malmo
|Getafe
|Rosenborg
|Dudelange
|Lugano
|Trabzonspor
|LASK Linz
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|Lazio
|Arsenal
|Porto
|CSKA Moscow
|Celtic
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Young Boys
|Ludogorets
|Rennes
|Standard Liege
|Feyenoord
|Espanyol
|CFR Cluj
|Vitoria Guimaraes
|Rangers
|Ferencvaros
|Group I
|Group J
|Group K
|Group L
|Wolfsburg
|Roma
|Besiktas
|Manchester United
|Gent
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|Braga
|Astana
|Saint-Etienne
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|Wolves
|Partizan
|Olexandriya
|Wolfsberger
|Slovan Bratislava
|AZ Alkmaar