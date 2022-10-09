- England to face Italy and Ukraine
- Scotland drawn with Norway & Spain
- France to take on the Netherlands
WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are set to face the team that defeated them in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as well as Ukraine - who they beat in the quarter-finals of the same tournament. North Macedonia and Malta complete England's group.
As well as Haaland and Co., Scotland will be hoping to stop Spain, Georgia and Cyprus, while Kylian Mbappe's France will square off against the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.
Wales will take on Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal have been drawn in Group J alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland and Luxembourg. Northern Ireland are also in a six-team group, joining the likes of Denmark, Finland and Slovenia in Group H.
EURO 2024 QUALIFICATION DRAW IN FULL:
Group
Teams
Group A
Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B
Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C
Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D
Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E
Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F
Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G
Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H
Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I
Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J
Portugal, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Qualification games begin in March 2022 and end in November 2023. The top two teams in each group advance to Euro 2024, with the remaining places being taken by hosts Germany and three play-off winners.
The European Championship tournament is set to begin in June 2024, with games taking place across 10 host cities before culminating in the final on July 2024 in Berlin.