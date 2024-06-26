Euro 2024 best third placed teams: Who advances to European Championship last 16?

The best third-place teams advance to the knockout stage, but who are they?

Euro 2024 is heading towards the knockout stages and the challengers are now whittled down to the final 16 after the group stage.

The expansion of the tournament from 16 teams to 24 necessitated a change of process, whereby more teams progress from the groups.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the teams who will reach the knockouts as the best third-place qualifiers.

Article continues below

Euro 2024 third-place qualification explained

There are six groups in Euro 2024, but only four third-place teams progress to the last 16, joining the 12 top-two qualifiers.

The teams who are placed third in the group are ranked in a table and the best-performing teams advance.

The ranking is based on a number of factors, in order:

Points Goal difference Goals scored Wins Disciplinary points (based on yellow cards and red cards) European Qualifiers ranking

Euro 2024 best third-place teams ranking table

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Netherlands 3 1 1 1 0 4 2 Georgia 3 1 1 1 0 4 3 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 0 4 4 Slovenia 3 0 3 0 0 3 5 Hungary 3 1 0 2 -3 3 6 Croatia 3 0 2 1 -3 2

*Updated after the group stage

The final third-place ranking has now been officially confirmed since all the group games are over. The third-placed teams' progress is decided.

Netherlands, Georgia, Slovakia and Slovenia will qualify as the four best third-place teams.

Hungary finished third in Group A with three points, but their goal difference of minus three affected their chances.

Croatia and Czech Republic were eliminated after early promising early signs.