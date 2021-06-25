Euro 2020 top scorers: Ronaldo & Schick lead goal chart

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Patrick Schick and Romelu Lukaku are currently leading the charts for top scorer at Euro 2020

The race for Euro 2020 top scorer is typically competitive, with some of the best strikers in the competition fighting it out for the top individual title.

Winning the European Championships outright earns you continental glory, but it is also an opportunity for star forwards to battle it out for individual honours.

Goal is compiling the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Euro 2020 players below.

Euro 2020 Top Scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the pack as Euro 2020 top scorer with five goals to his name, the Portugal captain breaking numerous scoring records in the process.

He broke France icon Michel Platini's previous record of nine goals scored at European Championships when he netted a penalty against Hungary before scoring his 11th goal in stoppage time.

Ronaldo has set even more milestones, becoming the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament at age 36 years, 130 days. He broke the record set by Pepe at World Cup 2018 (35 years, 124 days).

The Juventus forward also become the oldest player to score at least two goals in a European Championship match, surpassing the record set by Andriy Schevchenko when he was 35 years, 256 days.

He is followed by Czech Republic sensation Patrick Schick, Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and Georginio Wijnaldum with three goals apiece.

*Up to date as of games played on June 26.