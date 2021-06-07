Who will win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot? The favourites, outsiders, underdogs and latest odds

Antoine Griezmann scooped the award at Euro 2016 but the France forward faces a lot of competition from Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and others

Euro 2020 promises to be a spectacular tournament as some of the best teams in world football battle it out for continental glory.

As well as lifting the trophy, winning the Golden Boot will be the aim of attacking players, and Goal takes a look at those in the running.

Who are the favourites to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

Harry Kane is 11/2 (7.50) favourite with bet365 to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot. The England striker won the award at the 2018 World Cup with six strikes, most notably recording a hat-trick against Panama in the group stages on the way to the semi-finals.

Kane was also top scorer during the qualifying stages, scoring 12 times in just eight games including trebles at home to both Bulgaria and Montenegro.

Romelu Lukaku is available at 7/1 (8.0) to win the Golden Boot and continue his remarkable form for Belgium.

Already his country’s record scorer, the Inter striker has scored 59 times in just 91 appearances with 38 of those coming in competitive matches.

France star Kylian Mbappe is 8/1 (9.0) to live up to his star potential by scooping the Euro 2020 Golden Boot.

Injury meant he only played in five of Les Bleus’ 10 qualifying matches but he still scored in three of those to add to the four he netted during the 2018 World Cup-winning campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo took home the Silver Boot at Euro 2016 and is 12/1 (13.0) to win the Golden Boot in what could be his last European Championships. The 36-year-old led Portugal to the title five years ago and is currently level with Michel Platini as the all-time top scorer in this tournament.

Who are the underdogs to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

Karim Benzema is 16/1 (17.0) to mark his comeback to the French national team with the Golden Boot.

The Real Madrid forward has been exiled since 2015, but 29 club goals this season earned him a recall as Les Bleus look to add Euro 2020 to their trophy cabinet.

Memphis Depay enjoyed his best scoring season since 2015 and is 20/1 (21.0) to translate that over to international football.

His 20 strikes were second to only Mbappe’s 27 in Ligue 1 this term, while three goals in his last five for the Netherlands make him a strong dark horse in the betting.

Arguably one of the best attackers in the world, Robert Lewandowski is 20/1 (21.0) to extend his outrageous scoring streak into Euro 2020.

The Polish striker scored an incredible 41 times in 29 Bundesliga games, although his record of two goals in 11 major tournament matches does not make for good reading.

Who are the outsiders to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

At 25/1 (26.0) is Antoine Griezmann, who is the Golden Boot holder after scoring six goals at Euro 2016. Five of those six came in the knockout stages, but the emergence of Mbappe and return of Benzema mean the Barcelona man may find it difficult to come by as much success this time around.

Spain forward Alvaro Morata is 25/1 (26.0) after netting 20 times for Juventus this season, which is his best return at club level since 2016-17.

Ciro Immobile has been exceptional for Lazio over the last five years, scoring 150 times in just 219 appearances, and is also 25/1 (26.0) to win Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

It was not the debut season Timo Werner wanted at Chelsea after his big-money move from RB Leipzig, managing only 12 goals, and he is out at 25/1 (26.0).

Similarly, Eden Hazard has struggled since leaving Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid but can be backed at 33/1 (34.0) - the same price as Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix and Serge Gnabry.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.