Euro 2020 finals draw: When it is, seeding, teams & everything you need to know

Excitement levels are building in anticipation of the European tournament, which will feature some of the best teams in the world

The draw for the group stage is not long away and fans will soon be able to start making plans so that they can follow their national team at the continental tournament.

Once the draw has been confirmed and fixtures are all nailed on, coaches can begin preparations in earnest for their opponents in the group stage well in advance of the summer.

Some of the best international teams in world football will be involved, including the likes of , , , world champions and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo's , who are defending their title.

Ahead of the draw, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when it takes place, which teams are involved, seeding and more.

Contents

When is the draw for Euro 2020?

The draw for Euro 2020 will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 5pm GMT (12pm ET).

It will be held at the Romexpo Dome in Bucharest, Romania - one of the 12 tournament host cities.

Return to the top

What are the Euro 2020 seeding pots?

Pot One Pot Two Pot Three Pot Four 🇧🇪 France 🇫🇷 Portugal 🇵🇹 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Italy 🇮🇹 🇵🇱 🇹🇷 Finland 🇫🇮 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇨🇭 🇩🇰 Play-off winner A Germany 🇩🇪 🇭🇷 🇦🇹 Play-off winner B Spain 🇪🇸 🇳🇱 🇸🇪 Play-off winner C 🇺🇦 🇷🇺 🇨🇿 Play-off winner D

Belgium, Italy, England, Germany, Spain and Ukraine are in Pot One.

Pot Two is made up of France, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia, the Netherlands and Russia.

Pot Three includes Portugal, Turkey, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Wales and Finland are in Pot Four along with the four play-off winners. However, the identity of those four teams will not be known until March 2020.

Teams who could potentially qualify for Euro 2020 through the play-offs are:

Path A: , Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania

Path B: -Herzegovina, Slovakia, ,

Path C: , Norway, , Israel

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

Return to the top

Are there any restrictions for the Euro 2020 draw?

Some nations are kept apart for socio-political reasons and the following teams cannot be paired together in the group stage:

Russia and Ukraine

Serbia and Kosovo*

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo*

*If both teams qualify

However, it must be noted that, while the above teams cannot be paired in the group stage, they can potentially meet in the knock-out stage.

Some teams already know the groups they will be allocated to due to their status as host nations and the restrictions that are in place. They are:

Group A: Italy, Wales/Finland

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Wales/Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Romania/Play-off D winners

Group D: England, Scotland/Play-off C winners

Group E: Spain, Republic of Ireland/Play-off B winners

Group F: Germany, Hungary/Play-off A winners (unless Romania) or Play-off D winners

*Host nations in italics.

How can I watch the Euro 2020 finals draw?

UEFA's official website allows those wishing to watch the draw live to stream it online. The website can be accessed here.

The draw will also be reported live by most rolling sports news channels, while Goal will bring you all the latest from Bucharest as it happens.

The BBC and ITV are the official broadcast partners for Euro 2020 in the United Kingdom. In the US, the official broadcast networks are ESPN and Univision.

Return to the top

When does Euro 2020 kick off?

Euro 2020 begins on June 12, 2020 in Rome, with the Stadio Olimpico hosting the first game of the tournament.

Article continues below

The continental competition will run for a month, concluding with the final on July 12, 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Return to the top