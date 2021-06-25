Ethan Mbappe, younger brother of Kylian, signs new PSG youth contract

The 15-year-old has signed on with the capital club for another three seasons

Ethan Mbappe, the younger brother of star forward Kylian, has signed a new youth contract with PSG, the club have announced.

The 15-year-old has been in PSG's youth system and has now signed on for a further three seasons, through 2024.

PSG announced the younger Mbappe's signing along with another player born in 2006, Senny Mayulu.

What was said?

"Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the signing of an aspiring contract for two of its young Parisian players, for three seasons," the club announced.

"Born in 2006, these promising young talents had previously been within the youth squads of Paris Saint-Germain.

"They are now linked to the capital club for three seasons (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24). The club wish them every success in the jersey of Paris Saint-Germain."

On Instagram, Mbappe posted: "I am very proud to continue with my team, PSG."

Will Mbappe's older brother renew?

PSG fans will now be desperate to see another Mbappe sign a contract extension at PSG, Ethan's older brother Kylian.

Mbappe, 22, has just one year remaining on his contract and he has yet to sign an extension.

The star forward openly questioned whether PSG was the right place for him moving forward earlier this month.

“I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind," Mbappe told France Football when asked about his immediate future.

"I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet."

