Espanyol vs Barcelona : Lineups and LIVE updates

Espanyol and Barcelona will go head-to-head in a derby that promises to be an action-packed and intense encounter.

Barcelona have a chance to seal the title here, and they are likely to adopt an attack-minded approach against relegation threatened Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in the Catalan derby.

Espanyol find themselves mired in a relegation battle, and while their destiny cannot be decided this weekend, they could be cut adrift from the teams above them if results elsewhere go against them- they are currently 19th and three points from safety.

The hosts come into this fixture in need of a win to boost their survival chances after suffering a 3-2 defeat at Sevilla in their last league game despite taking the lead into the break.

That was their eighth defeat in the last 10 matches for Luis Garcia’s men, who have been in terrible form recently, and are looking increasingly doomed for relegation to the second division this season.

Home form is usually crucial in a relegation scrap but Espanyol have been in disappointing form in front of their fans all season, claiming just three wins in their last 10 matches at the RCDE Stadium.

After successfully navigating a recent rough patch, Barcelona are about to become the 2022-23 La Liga champions, and are now one win a way from clinching the league title. They travel to Espanyol with just one defeat in their last 10 La Liga matches, claiming seven wins in that run.

The visitors' early departure from Europe has helped them in the second half of the season, and they will enter this encounter off the back of home victories against Real Betis and Osasuna.

This weekend's clash will also be the final Catalan derby for legendary midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has declared that he will leave the club at the end of June when his contract ends.

The Blaugrana have been in fine form in recent weeks and should have the upper hand over the hosts, who have looked erratic lately.

Espanyol vs Barcelona predicted line-ups

Espanyol XI (5-3-2): Pacheco; Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan; Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite; Joselu

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Espanyol vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Even if Barcelona slip up on Sunday and the race goes to the next matchday, it is incredibly difficult to imagine Xavi's side capitulating from such a strong position. They will next host Real Sociedad on 21st May, where they will get the guard of hounour from the opponent if they are crowned champions for the 2022-23 campaign here.