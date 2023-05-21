'Not bad' - Erling Haaland reflects on 'unreal' debut season at Man City after lifting first Premier League title

Erling Haaland says his debut season at Manchester City has been "not bad" after his side secured the Premier League title and have their eye on more.

Haaland and City confirmed champions

Striker scored 36 goals in Premier League

Could help City to the treble

WHAT HAPPENED? City were confirmed Premier League champions on Saturday when Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest and the title celebrations were properly underway after Pep Guardiola's side beat Chelsea on Sunday. Haaland was elated following his team's domestic success and hopes to end the season with even more silverware.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is unreal. I don't know what to say. I am so happy," he said to Sky Sports. "These are the memories I will remember for the rest of my life. I don't know what to say. It is special. I am going to enjoy this day. It is amazing. Debut season, 36 goals, Premier League trophy and two more finals to come. Not bad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been a vital part of his team's title victory, scoring a record-breaking 36 goals in the top-flight in his first season since joining from Borussia Dortmund.

He will hope to fire his team to another two trophies, as they take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter in the Champions League final at the start of June.

WHAT NEXT? City have two Premier League games still to play before they compete in the remaining finals. They will take on Brighton on Wednesday before finishing off with a trip to Brentford.