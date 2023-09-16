'Very annoyed' - Erik ten Hag denies Man Utd are in crisis and vows to turn things around after Brighton defeat

Karan Tejwani
Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images
Manchester UnitedE. ten HagManchester United vs Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United are not in crisis, despite their third defeat in four games to Brighton at Old Trafford.

  • Manchester United lost 3-1 to Brighton
  • Third loss of the season
  • Erik ten Hag coming under pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? United suffered their third loss in their opening five games as they fell 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. The defeat added pressure on Ten Hag, who was booed by the Old Trafford crowd when he decided to substitute Rasmus Hojlund for Anthony Martial.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if the club are in crisis, Ten Hag said: "No, but we have to be very disappointed and annoyed at ourselves. We will turn this. But there is a demand on us. We started well, we created chances, we have to deal better with that setback."

"He also said he is annoyed by his team's slow start, but wants them to stay united: "Definitely that is something that bothers me, but also I have to see the way we play. Finally it is about character, we have to see how strong we are, stick together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is a sour mood around the club, as the bad start has combined with severe injury issues to key players. In addition, Jadon Sancho has been exiled after a public spat with the manager, while Antony has been granted a period of absence to deal with allegations made against him. United have now lost three of their last four games and languish in 13th place, five points clear of the relegation zone and six behind the top four.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next matches

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images

Rasmus Hojlund Manchester United 2023-24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It doesn't get easier for Ten Hag's side as they next travel to Munich to face Bayern in the Champions League, before a return to the Premier League against Burnley.

