Erik ten Hag gave Man Utd a 'strong' scolding at half-time vs West Ham, reveals Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has revealed that a “strong” half-time scolding from Erik ten Hag helped Manchester United to keep their FA Cup dreams alive.

Red Devils won Carabao Cup on Sunday

Started slowly against the Hammers

Eventually prevailed 3-1 at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils appeared to have been suffering a Carabao Cup final hangover when taking to the field for the first time since bringing a six-year wait for major silverware to a close. They took a while to get going in their fifth-round FA Cup tie against West Ham, and fell behind in the 54th minute when Said Benrahma broke the deadlock. Ten Hag had, however, made his players aware of what was expected of them at the interval and a late flourish delivered an own goal from Nayef Aguerd and dramatic match-settling strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred.

WHAT THEY SAID: Club captain Maguire told MUTV afterwards of how Ten Hag helped to keep United on course for more trophy triumphs: “He went fairly strong, to be honest, he knew we had to up it. We knew it, or we'd lose the game. To come out as well and for them to score a great goal, although we thought it was out. I know you have to play to the whistle and I'm sure we'll get a telling-off from the manager, but the last 30 minutes we found something. The crowd sucked the ball into the back of the net at the Stretford End. It was a tough game. The first half we weren't at our best, a bit slow, I don't know why.

“Maybe Sunday, with the celebrations, as we lacked a little bit of tempo. We spoke about the game, tonight was all about winning and progressing. I must say the last 30 minutes were really good, relentless from the lads and great fight. After having the goal disallowed, we could have dropped our heads and sulked. But it was relentless and three good goals. The second one is a stand-out from Garnacho, so really pleased for him and I'm sure he's going to score more match-winners in front of the Stretford End.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire went on to tell ITV of teenage forward Garnacho, who helped to drag United over the line with an impressive effort in the 90th minute that saw him curl into the corner of the net after taking a classy first touch on a dropping ball inside the box: “Garnacho is very good, he is a young boy with amazing talent he has got the world at his feet if he works and trains hard like he is at the moment. The best teams never stop believing. I am not saying we are one of the best teams yet, we have a lot to do but we are getting there, we are taking steps forward we have a philosophy we were really trying to score.”

WHAT NEXT? United’s reward for seeing off West Ham at Old Trafford is another home date with a London-based Premier League rival in the quarter-finals, with Fulham set to pay a visit to Manchester on the weekend of March 18.