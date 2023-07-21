Erik ten Hag: Man Utd will do everything in their power to sign striker this summer

Erik ten Hag has promised that Manchester United will do everything they can to bring in a new striker this summer.

Man Utd looking for new striker

Yet to sign new attacker this summer

Ten Hag not giving up on hunt

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League side have been in the market to land a new forward since the end of last season but are yet to bring in a new designated number nine. However, the Red Devils boss insists his side will sign a striker before the end of the transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's in our power to get the right man in," he said at a press conference. "We know our targets. We do everything we can, every effort we put in to get this done. "It's an area where we need improvement."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United had been linked with a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, but appear to have backed out of the race and the attacker is pushing to join Bayern Munich instead. Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen has also been named as a target for United, but he too is regarded as too expensive.

The latest striker to have caught the Old Trafford side's attention is Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and it has been reported that the club have already agreed personal terms with him. They are said to be facing competition from Paris Saint-Germain, however, as the French side are looking for an option to replace Kylian Mbappe, who may be on his way to Real Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Before they bring in a new striker, Ten Hag's team will take on Arsenal in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.