WATCH: Samuel Iling-Junior scores on his full debut for Juventus and becomes just third English player to net for the Bianconeri

- Londoner opens scoring on first league start
- Puts Juve ahead at Atalanta
- Only third Englishman to score for Juve
WHAT HAPPENED? The former-Chelsea youth prospect made a huge impact on his first Serie A start, robbing Davide Zappacosta of possession before storming down the left flank and thumping home Adrien Rabiot's cutback. The goal was the first time an Englishman had scored for the Old Lady since David Platt some 30 years ago and only the third time ever.
🏆 TOP STORY: Guardiola fumes at Haaland over penalty decision
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should PSG forgive Lionel Messi?
🚨 MUST READ: Felix & Badiashile stop the Chelsea rot
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iling-Junior's strike landed an important blow for Juve as they seek to lock down a Champions League qualification spot against rivals Atalanta.
WHAT NEXT FOR ILING-JUNIOR & JUVE? The youngster's strike put Juventus 0-1 up with half an hour to play in Bergamo.