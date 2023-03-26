England vs Ukraine: Lineups & LIVE updates

England look to continue their winning ways in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a victory against Ukraine

England will be disappointed having left the 2022 Qatar World Cup with nothing and returning home from the quarter-final stage. Still, the squad and fans will be hopeful and look towards the future which points immediately at the 2024 Euros. After a well-deserved victory against Italy they now focus on beating Ukraine.

It hasn't been easy for England at home in the recent past, having not won in three games at Wembley. They conceded four goals to underdogs Hungary and barely etched out a draw against out-of-form Germany, where they again were subject to 3 goals from the Germans.

However, their performances at the World Cup and their opening qualifier victory against European Champions Italy will give them much-needed confidence.

Moreover, in Ukraine, they meet an opponent who has lost all of their last four meetings with England on the latter's turf. The Ukrainians have an impressive record otherwise in European qualifiers having only lost twice (both times to Spain in 2016) in their last 19 Euro qualifying matches.

However, their recent record of 1 win in 5 games along with their history with the English will see them have to pass many hurdles to get a result.

England vs Ukraine predicted lineups

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Phillips, Rice; Saka, Kane, Foden

Ukraine XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Konoplya, Matvienko, Popov, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Stepanenko, Zinchenko; Tsygankov, Dovbyk, Mudryk

England vs Ukraine LIVE updates

England's upcoming games

England will next face Malta away from home in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on 17 June, followed by a qualifying match with North Macedonia three days later on 20 June.