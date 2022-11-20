England vs Iran: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream England against Iran on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

England are set to begin their 2022 World Cup run from Group B with a clash against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday.

The Three Lions have endured a frustrating wait for more World Cup glory since winning the title in 1966 and head into the game on the back of a winless Nations League campaign, which included a 3-3 draw against Germany.

Meanwhile, Iran have entered the finals for the third time in a row but are yet to make it past the group stage, and will also be underdogs against Wales and the USMNT in Group B this time around.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

England vs Iran date & kick-off time

Game: England vs Iran Date: November 21, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 1pm GMT / 6:30pm IST Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch England vs Iran on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the World Cup tie between England and Iran in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport Website.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD Voot Select

England squad & team news

James Maddison is a huge doubt after missing England's final training ahead of the Iran encounter. He is set to join Kyle Walker on the sidelines, with Kieran Trippier in line to replace Walker in the XI.

Southgate might be tempted to start with Jude Bellingham over Kalvin Phillips alongside Declan Rice in midfield, with the Manchester City midfielder lacking match sharpness after surgery on his shoulder.

England possible XI: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Pope, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Dier, Maguire, Shaw, Stones, Tripper, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Gallagher, Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Foden, Grealish Forwards Kane, Maddisson, Saka, Sterling, Wilson

Iran squad and team news

Midfielder Omid Ebrahimi will not play due to a groin injury, but Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun could feature after shaking off a calf injury.

Carlos Queiroz will also be looking at Porto's Mehdi Taremi to deliver the goods in attack alongside Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Ehsan Hajsafi will be handed the captain's armband for his 122nd Iran appearance, with Brentford's Saman Ghoddos likely to start on the bench.

Iran possible XI: Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri