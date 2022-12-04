England confirm Sterling will miss World Cup last 16 tie against Senegal due to 'family matter'
- Sterling started first two matches
- Chelsea winger absent on Sunday
- Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden start
WHAT HAPPENED? The winger, who started England's first two matches in Qatar, was absent from the squad for the knockout tie. Phil Foden keeps his place in the side, having played the full 90 minutes of the final group stage match against Wales.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bukayo Saka is back in the first team after being left out against Wales, taking Marcus Rashford's place for the match against the African side.
WHAT THEY SAID?: An update from the England team's Twitter account read: "Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter."
DID YOU KNOW? Sunday's game is the first time Sterling has not been in the starting XI for a knockout match at a major tournament since Euro 2012.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? It is unclear if Sterling will be available for selection for the quarter-finals should England make it past Senegal.
Editors' Picks
- Messi is a footballing God! Argentina winners, losers & ratings as Leo carries Scaloni's side into World Cup quarter-finals
- USMNT put in its place: Winners, losers & ratings as superior Dutch teach Americans World Cup last-16 lesson
- Dutch dynamite! Netherlands winners, losers and ratings as Memphis Depay and Dumfries devastate USMNT to seal quarter-final spot
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Messi, Mbappe and Bruno lead the way