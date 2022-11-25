England light up Wembley arch in rainbow colours & claim Kane faced 'unlimited' punishment if he wore OneLove armband at World Cup
- Lit up in support of LGBTQ+ communities
- Comes after FIFA 'OneLove' armband threats
- Rainbow bucket hat & flags now allowed
WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA's stance regarding support for the LGBTQ+ community has been a major talking point during the World Cup, especially after the threat of sanctions should captains decide to wear the 'OneLove' armband in the opening round of fixtures. As a show of support, the FA has lit up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours before England's game against the USMNT.
Tonight's Wembley arch. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/eGKTOKciVq— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 25, 2022
WHAT THEY SAID: Mark Bullingham, CEO of the FA, commented regarding potential consequences: "They would take disciplinary action against any player wearing the armband on top of having a yellow card.” He added that the punishment could be "unlimited".
IN A PICTURE:
WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions have indicated they will continue to make statements off the pitch, although they have been limited by FIFA regulations. As for their World Cup prospects, the Three Lions know a win against the USMNT will see them through to the knockout stages of the tournament with a game to spare.
