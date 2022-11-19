'I don't see a ceiling for him' - Endrick compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by Palmeiras director
- Endrick one of hottest talents in football
- Host of European clubs interested
- Compared to legend Cristiano Ronaldo
WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian teenager Endrick is attracting a huge amount of attention from elite clubs across Europe, and the sporting director at his current club Palmeiras has compared the starlet to footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Sampaio sung his praises, saying: "If injuries respect him, I don't see a ceiling for him. As far as is humanly possible. He has quality, a string personality and a champion mentality. In that regard, he resembles Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He trains hard, is kind and has humility. We love him very much because he makes himself loved. he tries to please everyone around him. He has everything to be a world star."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the 16-year-old's services, and the London club even reportedly hosted his family recently to try and convince them that the Blues is the right destination for him.
IN A PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? It is expected that the teenager will move to Europe relatively soon, however it is unknown where his destination will be.
Editors' Picks
- Bellingham, Gavi and the NXGN wonderkids set to light up the 2022 World Cup
- The most memorable matches in World Cup history: From Maracanazo to Mineirazo
- Ballon d'Or 2023 Power Rankings: Messi, Neymar and the favourites head for the World Cup as Haaland watches from home
- Cristiano Ronaldo interview: Disrespecting Ten Hag, Neville & Rooney criticism and why he doesn't like the Glazers