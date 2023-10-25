'She started crying' - Emotional moment Man City goalkeeper Khiara Keating revealed to her mum she'd received her first ever Lionesses call-up - and she didn't believe her!

Khiara Keating has revealed that her mum didn't believe her when she told her she had received a first England call-up.

Keating's mum didn't believe England call-up

19-year-old in squad for first time

Keating has impressed for Man City

WHAT HAPPENED? 19-year-old Keating has been one of the surprise stars of the new Women's Super League season, having displaced Ellie Roebuck as Manchester City's starting goalkeeper. She has been rewarded for her fine performances by Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman, who called up the youngster for the upcoming Nations League meetings with Belgium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the media, Keating described the emotional moment she told her mum that she'd received her maiden senior England call-up. "She was super proud at first. When I Facetimed her just after I'd got off the phone to Sarina [Wiegman] she was in denial. She was like: 'Khiara, you're lying, stop lying.' I was like, Mum, I'm being serious. And then she obviously hit the emotional stage where she started crying. She's never going to admit to anyone that she cried, but she did. I think she was just extremely proud, and obviously my brothers, seeing me on the sidelines at their games to being called up to the seniors. They're just so, so proud."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England will take on Belgium in Leicester on Friday night before travelling to Leuven for the return fixture on Tuesday. The Lionesses find themselves third in their Nations League group after two games following a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands last month.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KEATING?: With Mary Earps currently England's undisputed starting goalkeeper, Keating is unlikely to get any minutes on the pitch this international break. However, at just 19 years old, there is every chance that she can become England's number one in waiting.