Emiliano Martinez is always confident! Lionel Messi's international team-mate believes he will win Champions League at Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez has expressed his desire to win the Champions League with Aston Villa one day.

Martinez hopeful of winning Champions League

Wants to lift silverware before leaving the club

Aston Villa currently fifth in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? After fulfilling his dream of winning the World Cup with Lionel Messi's Argentina last year in Qatar, the 31-year-old goalkeeper has now set his sights on the Champions League as he claimed he wants to win the coveted trophy with his current club, Villa.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Martinez said on Wednesday: "If you look at my first interviews at the club it has always been about winning the Champions League and winning a trophy. I believe since day one that I will leave this club one day with silverware or winning Champions League. It’s a club which wants to be in Champions League and win a trophy. The main conversation with (manager) Unai [Emery] was how do we get there?"

He added: "There are plans to extend Villa Park as well. Like I said when I joined the club, I’m not here to waste time. Since I joined we’ve been moving forward. That is the main reason I want to put Aston Villa in a Champions League place and try to win silverware, that is for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Villans experienced a change in fortune after Emery took charge of the club midway through last season. The Spanish manager guided the team to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League and in the ongoing campaign, they are currently fifth with six wins from their first nine matches.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez will be next seen in action for his club in the Europa Conference League on Thursday when they take on AZ Alkmaar.