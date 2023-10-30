WATCH: Emi Martinez booed by fans in Paris as he arrives at 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony after World Cup heroics with Argentina

Emiliano Martinez was greeted with boos by France fans as he arrived at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Emi Martinez booed by France fans

Arrived in Paris for Ballon d'Or ceremony

Starred in Argentina's World Cup triumph over France

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning Argentina goalkeeper was accompanied by his wife Amanda Gama in Paris for the Ballon d'Or ceremony. As soon as the couple came out of their car and were about to enter the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, local fans jeered the Aston Villa stopper.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Arsenal star was involved in a one-sided feud with French star Kylian Mbappe in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup final between Argentine and France. At first, Martinez mockingly observed a 'minute's silence' for the Paris Saint-Germain star in the dressing in Lusail Stadium and later he was spotted holding a Mbappe doll next to Lionel Messi on La Albiceleste's open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires. The matter escalated to the point that the French FA lodged a complaint against the goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT? The 31-year-old has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or although his compatriot Messi is favourite to win the award for a record eighth time.