'They know the situation' - Emery urges Mustafi and Elneny to leave Arsenal

The Gunners boss wants the defender and midfielder to move on before the European transfer window closes on September 2

Unai Emery has told Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny to leave this month for the best of their careers.

Neither player has featured in the opening two games of the Premier League season, with Emery having already publicly admitted that he has told Mustafi he can go.

But the Spaniard has now also confirmed that Elneny is free to leave and has made it clear to both players that they would be better served finding a new club before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.

“We have some players, they know their situation,” said Emery.

“For example, Elneny and Mustafi know their position in the squad and really I want the players to be happy here, I want the players to be protagonists here.

“Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn't play they weren't happy. I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season and I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers.”

After a promising start to life at Arsenal following his move from in January 2016, Elneny has never been able to cement himself a spot in the first under either Arsene Wenger or Emery.

Last season he made 17 appearances in all competitions - but just eight of those came in the Premier League and only four were starts.

Mustafi, meanwhile, has been the subject of severe criticism during his three-year spell in north London having arrived from for £35 million ($43m) in 2016.

He was booed by supporters during this summer’s pre-season tour to the United States and also during the Emirates Cup last month when Arsenal took on .

Despite their struggles, however, Emery insists both are good players and they could go on and be a success elsewhere.

“They are very big players,” said Arsenal’s head coach. “But for one circumstance or another, they are going to have less chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us and the minutes they play in matches.

“But they know the situation and really, really I am wishing the best for them and I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team and sign to get another challenge.

“We respect them, they are training with us, but they know their situation and only I am wishing the best for them.”