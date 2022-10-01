Emerson Royal shown straight red card for disgusting challenge on Martinelli that left Arsenal furious

Ritabrata Banerjee|
Emerson Royal Tottenham 2022Getty Images
Arsenal vs Tottenham HotspurArsenalTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueVideo

Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal was shown a straight red card after a nasty challenge on Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

  • Emerson Royal shown straight red card
  • Arsenal furious after crunching tackle on Martinelli
  • Sending off left Spurs with no chance of recovery

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian full-back was sent off in the second half of the north London derby after he brought down Martinelli with an awful challenge near the touchline.

Emerson Royal Tottenham 2022-23Getty Images
Emerson Royal Tottenham Arsenal 2022-23BT Sport

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The red card ended up being the final nail in the coffin as Antonio Conte's men failed to recover, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal to leave them four points behind their rivals in the Premier League table.

Right decision? 🔴

Was the correct call made to send off Emerson Royal in the north London derby?