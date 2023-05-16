Emanuel Reynoso cleared to play for Minnesota United after serving MLS suspension for failing to report to pre-season training camp

Minnesota United announced that Emanuel Reynoso has completed his MLS suspension and will return to complete his full duties for the club.

Reynoso failed to turn up for pre-season

Suspended by MLS in January

Minnesota announce return

WHAT HAPPENED? Reynoso has missed Minnesota's first 11 games of the 2023 season after being suspended without pay by the league in February following his failure to report to preseason training camp. The two-time MLS All-Star had been in Argentina whenthe Loons' preseason camp began in January, and coach Adrian Heath stated that Reynoso had been struggling with personal issues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Reynoso has missed 11 games with the Loons, who currently sit eighth in the Western Conference. Reynoso led the Loons with 10 goals in 29 games last season and was named to the MLS All-Star squad for the second year in a row.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Reynoso will be unavailable to play in Minnesota United's upcoming games against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday or the Portland Timbers on Saturday as he is yet to complete even a single training session with the club.