Elche vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Xavi's side solidify their position at the top of the table?

Xavi's Barcelona are back in action following the international break with a game against bottom ranked Elche in La Liga.

Barcelona came out on top against Real Madrid in their last game before the international break. The Catalan giants are currently sat atop of La Liga with a formidable 12 point lead over archrivals Real Madrid. Xavi's side have won 11 of their last 13 away trips, failing to score in just one of those trips and haven't drawn an away game since May 2022.

Elche are currently sat at the bottom of La Liga with just 13 points from 26 games, winning just two games so far in La Liga. The Valencia based club haven't won any of their previous 20 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, losing each of their last seven clashes. They have picked up four points in their previous three games which is the same number of points as their previous 12 games.

Elche vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Elche XI (3-4-2-1): Badia; Morente, Palacios, Bigas, Blanco; Carmona, Mascarell, Gerard Gumbau, Clerc; Morente, Chaves de la Torre; Pere Mila

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Alonso, Alba; Roberto, Eric Garcia, Gavi; Torres, Lewandowski, Fati

Elche vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Barcelona will play archrivals Real Madrid in the second leg of Copa del Rey on 5th April. They will then face Catalan side Girona before facing two Madrid clubs in Getafe and Atletico Madrid in La Liga in their next two fixtures.