El Clasico in Copa del Rey! Real Madrid set to face rivals Barcelona in huge semi-final tie

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been drawn against each other in the 2022-23 Copa del Rey semi-finals.

El Clasico in Copa del Rey semis

Two meetings already this season

Osasuna take on Athletic in other semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish rivals have already met twice so far this season, and have one win apiece. Real Madrid beat Barca 3-1 in La Liga at Santiago Bernabeu back in October, but the Blaugrana gained revenge in the Spanish Super Cup final with a victory by the same scoreline to secure their first piece of silverware under Xavi. Barca reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals courtesy of a 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad in the last eight, while Real beat Atletico 3-1 in a fiery derby encounter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal between Real and Barca will be held at the Bernabeu on March 1, while the second leg will be played at Camp Nou in early April. In the other semi-final, Athletic Club will square off against Osasuna.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's men will look to further extend their lead at the top of the Liga table when they take on Real Betis on February 1, with Real set to be in action a day later against Valencia.