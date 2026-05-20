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Book Ecuador vs Germany Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets: World Cup ticket prices, MetLife Stadium information & more

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Don't miss out on your chance of seeing the 4-time World Cup champions in action

We're set for a sizzling World Cup Group E curtain-closer at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, when Ecuador go head-to-head with Germany.

Germany has a rich history competing in international football's greatest competition, having qualified for every World Cup since 1954 and being crowned champions on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014).

They always spark plenty of interest, and numerous football fans will be eager to see them in action in North America.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ecuador vs Germany, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is Ecuador vs Germany at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. E
MetLife Stadium

Ecuador World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Ecuador will look to maintain its momentum after an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign, which saw it finish second in the CONMEBOL standings. These fixtures await them in North America:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sun June 14

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Tickets

Sat June 20

Ecuador vs Curacao

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Ecuador vs Germany

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures

After disappointing back-to-back group stage exits in 2018 and 2022, the pressure is on Germany to raise its game at the 2026 World Cup. Their Group E schedule is as follows:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sun June 14

Germany vs Curacao

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Tickets

Sat June 20

Germany vs Ivory Coast

BMO Field (Toronto)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Ecuador vs Germany

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

Tickets

How to buy Ecuador vs Germany tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Ecuador vs Germany tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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Everything you need to know about MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium is a multi-purpose venue at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is 5 miles west of New York City.

The stadium opened in 2010, replacing Giants Stadium, and serves as the regular home for the New York Giants and New York Jets of NFL fame.

MetLife Stadium is well-versed in hosting football/soccer matches, having staged games during various tournaments in the past, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2011 & 2015) and Copa America (2024).

It was prepared for staging the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final by holding the FIFA Club World Cup Final earlier this year, with Chelsea taking on Paris Saint-Germain in front of a crowd of 81,118.

What to expect from Ecuador vs Germany?

ECU

Last 2 matches

GER

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2



Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Enner Valencia tops Ecuador’s World Cup scoring charts with six goals, following his three strikes at both the 2014 and 2022 tournaments. However, it’s Edison Mendez, who had a two-year spell with PSV, who leads the way in terms of World Cup games played. He featured in eight matches during the 2002, 2006 and 2014 editions.

As well as being Germany's topscorer, Miroslav Klose with 16 goals, is also the all-time top goalscorer at FIFA World Cup Final tournaments. Klose would surpass Ronaldo's (the Brazil version) tally of 15, when scoring twice during his final World Cup tournament in 2014.

Klose would have to settle for second spot on the all-time German World Cup Finals appearance list though. He played 24 times for his country, while Lothar Matthaus took to the pitch on 25 occasions. 

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