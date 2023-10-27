'You can't please everybody' - Mary Earps sent message of support by Lionesses legend after being accused of 'ignoring' fans who wanted an autograph

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has received words of support from Rachel Brown-Finnis after she received criticism from fans during international duty.

Earps receives criticism from fans

Failed to give autograph to fan

Brown-Finnis lends support to Earps

WHAT HAPPENED? Earps was criticised by fans ahead of the Lionesses' Nations League match against Belgium on Friday as she failed to give her autograph to an enraged fan. Lionesses legend Brown-Finnis has lent her support to the Manchester United player after the incident.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Brown-Finnis said: "The game has changed massively as there are more eyes on the game and you can't please everybody. Social media as a form of ammunition to have your view, also means more people will have a voice."

"Tonight's game is sold out but five years ago we weren't even playing in front of 10,000 people so players were more accessible. They play at Wembley now and sell it out, so you can't please everybody in terms of being available to sign autographs."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the summer Women's World Cup, Earps made headlines for her remarks that supporters could not purchase goalkeeping shirts for her national team. Since then, Nike has produced a small run of replica shirts, all of which are sold out.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Lionesses will be eager to deal a blow to their European opponents in Friday's encounter since they are now third in their group with Belgium at the top.