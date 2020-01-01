Dzeko set to sign for Juventus as Suarez sees Bianconeri dreams dashed

The Bosnia and Herzegovina skipper will bring the curtain down on a five-year spell in the Italian capital with a switch to Turin

Edin Dzeko is set to join from on a two-year deal, dashing Luis Suarez's hopes of a move to the champions, Goal has learned.

The and Herzegovina skipper will bring the curtain down on a five-year spell in the Italian capital with a switch to Turin as part of Andrea Pirlo's overhaul at Allianz Stadium.

The 34-year-old will sign a two-year deal in Piedmont worth €7.5 million (£7m/$9m) per year, while the Bianconeri will pay their rivals €16m (£15m/$19m) for his services.

The move looks to have brought an end to star Suarez's dreams of a swap to a European domestic champion after he was told by new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman that he does not figure in his plans for the future.

Dzeko's departure from Roma comes as Paulo Fonseca's side look set to welcome forward Arkadiusz Milik into their ranks, allowing the veteran to bring his expertise to a fresh chapter of his career as it reaches its late stages.

The former and man will provide an additional option up front in a fearsome Bianconeri attack headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo as Pirlo looks to pick up the reins from Maurizio Sarri and transform Juve into top-drawer contenders once again despite their continued Serie A success.

Along with Suarez, the club had also been linked with a move for 's Olivier Giroud, 's Alvaro Morata and 's Edinson Cavani at various points throughout the transfer window.

Across a career that has now stretched the better part of two decades, Dzeko has enjoyed title triumphs in both and , and led his nation to their first World Cup appearance in 2014 in , netting in their lone group victory over .

During his time at Roma, he played 222 times for the club, scoring 106 goals, and topping the Serie A charts with 29 finishes in 2016-17.

That same year, he topped the scoring charts in the , and the following campaign, was elected to the Champions League Team of the Season, while also winning Roma's Player of the Season honour after they reached the semi-finals.