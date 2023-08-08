Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea back on? Blues to step up bid for Juventus striker after injured Christopher Nkunku ruled out for 'extended period'

Chelsea are considering making a new offer for Dusan Vlahovic as Christopher Nkunku's knee injury will keep him out for months.

Nkunku ruled out for months

Chelsea have forward options already

Blues could step up Vlahovic efforts

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku, who only joined the Blues this summer, was ruled out an "extended period" after he picked up a knee injury in their pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund last week. According to sources at ESPN, that blow has triggered conversations at Stamford Bridge about signing another forward to cover Nkunku's absence.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is definitely a deal to be made should Chelsea want it. Romelu Lukaku is still on their books and could be used as a bargaining chip in any subsequent transfer. The Belgian seemingly wants to stay in Italy and using the striker to secure a younger forward would benefit Chelsea massively. The Blues have Nicolas Jackson at their disposal and he'll likely fill the void for the time being until Mauricio Pochettino and his advisors make their decision.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR VLAHOVIC? It seems the Serbian striker will have to bide his time, waiting to see whether the London club ultimately come in for him. For the time being, he'll be preparing for Juventus' Serie A opener against Atalanta on Saturday.