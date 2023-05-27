Dortmund throw away chance at Bundesliga title as USMNT's Gio Reyna is unable to save the day against Bayern

Dortmund threw away their chance at a Bundesliga title as they handed Bayern yet another trophy by drawing against Mainz in their final match.

Dortmund squander title

Bayern lift Bundesliga trophy yet again

Reyna provides assist off bench in defeat

TELL ME MORE: Dortmund entered the final week with the title in their hands, knowing that they'd claim the trophy simply by bettering Bayern's result. However, as news of a Kingsley Coman goal circulated around Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund conceded a goal of their own to Andreas Hanche-Olsen in the 15th minute.

Moments later, though, Dortmund had a chance of their own after a foul in the box, which was ruled a penalty after a quick look. Sebastian Haller stepped up but saw his spot kick saved, leaving Dortmund in a 1-0 hole.

That hole became even deeper in the 24th minute when Karim Onisiwo pushed the scoreline to 2-0, sending the stadium into a panic.

Raphael Guerriero's goal brought the score to 2-1, lifting Dortmund hopes as news filtered in that Bayern had conceded, but a Jamal Musiala goal in Koln sealed Dortmund's fate. A Niklas Sule effort in stoppage time set up a mad scramble, but the title inevitably slipped away as it finished as a draw.

THE MVP: Even as Dortmund pushed forward relentlessly to keep their title hopes alive, Mainz held firm with their back five largely handling everything the opposition threw at them. Their defense was largely fantastic, with Hanche-Olsen the standout thanks to his opening goal.

For Dortmund, Gio Reyna was the standout, as the U.S. men's national team star changed the game after coming on in the second half. His energy and creativity lifted Dortmund almost immediately, with his assist on Guerreiro's goal

THE BIG LOSER: Just moments after going behind, Dortmund were handed a lifeline, a chance to seize back momentum and, possibly, the title. But Haller squandered it, missing his penalty after previously being somewhat responsible for the Mainz opener. Cruelly, it was 2-0 just a few minutes later, showing just how vital that Haller miss really was. Given what he's been through, it would have felt like a fairytale to have Haller be the guy that lifted Dortmund to glory but, on this day, there would be no happy ending for Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT DORTMUND? After yet another second-place finish, Dortmund will look to go again next season, much as they have for the last decade. They'll head to the U.S. for pre-season before that, though, to face Chelsea and Manchester United.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐