Done deal! Newcastle to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on six-year deal in record deal worth €70m

AC Milan's Sandro Tonali is on his way to join Newcastle United in the summer for a record deal of €70m.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies have agreed on a deal with AC Milan to sign their midfielder Sandro Tonali on a six-year deal according to Fabrizio Romano. The report further adds that Tonali will be earning a salary of €7m per year until 2029 and €2m in add-ons. The deal is a record sale for an Italian player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Magpies have been chasing the Italian for a long time now and had initially placed a bid of €50m (£43m/$55m) which was not entertained by the Italian giants. They later increased their offer which tempted Milan to sell the 23-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian international appeared in 48 matches for Milan in all competitions where he scored two goals and provided 10 assists. He could prove to be a valuable addition to Eddie Howe's squad ahead of a return to the Champions League in 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Newcastle may now aim to make some signings in the attack with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane being linked with a move back to the Premier League.