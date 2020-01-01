'Dolly links to Kaizer Chiefs completely untrue' - Mitchell insists winger not returning to South Africa

The Johannesburg-born left-footer is focusing on making the most of his chances in Europe and will be staying at Montpellier, according to his agent

Keagan Dolly's agent Paul Mitchell has reiterated that his client is still happy at and will not be coming back to anytime soon.

Reports linking Dolly to surfaced shortly after his admission that he grew up supporting the Soweto giants.

His lack of game time at Montpellier also added fuel to the fire but Mitchell said the left-footer was closing in on a return to full fitness before the coronavirus lockdown, following his recovery from a broken leg.

With the season now done and dusted after the league's decision to cancel the campaign and crown PSG champions, Mitchell is adamant Dolly will be staying at Montpellier for the upcoming season.

"Dolly was in full training before lockdown and would have probably been on the bench for the next game," Mitchell said in an interview with SAFM.

"People forget that he broke his leg but thankfully the club values him and at this stage. He is definitely staying at Montpellier. So, there is no truth to reports that Dolly is coming back to South Africa."

Mitchell further poured cold water on reports that Dolly is on the radar of Amakhosi, who are still facing the possibility of not signing new players for the next two transfer windows.

He added that should the 27-year-old winger leave , he would still not be returning to South Africa to join any of the teams rumoured to be after his services.

"The links to Chiefs are completely untrue. He is still only 27 and is in his prime," he confirmed.

"His focus is Europe and if he had to leave France, I'm very sure he won't be coming back to South Africa," concluded Mitchell.

Dolly joined Montpellier from in 2017, a few months after helping the Tshwane giants lift the Caf trophy.

He has made 43 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit over the past three seasons while finding the back of the net once and registering two assists.

This season only, Dolly was limited to just six league appearances; five of which came from the bench.