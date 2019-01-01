Dolan Warren Awards 2019: All the winners as Roy Krishna clinches the Johnny Warren medal

The Phoenix attacker snared the men's number award, while a Victory midfielder from America won the women's equivalent

Wellington Phoenix striker Roy Krishna has won the Johnny Warren medal for the best player during the 2018-19 A-League season.

The 31-year-old Fijian, who also won the league's golden boot, finished on 31 points ahead of Adelaide United skipper Isaias Sanchez (29) and Perth playmaker Neil Kilkenny (both 29).

Glory captain Diego Castro and Melbourne Victory marquee Keisuke Honda (both 28) shared equal-fourth position.

Victory midfielder Christine Nairn earned the Julie Dolan medal for best player during the 2018-19 W-League season.

The American compiled 21 points to be ahead of Glory and Matildas star Sam Kerr (16) and Sydney FC's Caitlin Foord (14) coming in third position.

Brisbane Roar's Yuki Nagasato (10) finished in fourth while her teammate Clare Polkinghorne (9) rounded out the top five.

Shaun Evans clinched the A-League referee of the year award, meaning he will be the number one official during Sunday's grand final between Perth Glory and Sydney FC.

2019 Dolan Warren Awards winner list

A-League Goalkeeper of the Year: Filip Kurto (Wellington Phoenix)

W-League Goalkeeper of the Year: Aubrey Bledsoe (Sydney FC)

Y-League Player of the Year: Fabian Monge (Western Sydney Wanderers)

W-League Referee of the Year: Kate Jacewicz

A-League Referee of the Year: Shaun Evans

W-League Goal of the Year: Cortnee Vine (Newcastle Jets)

A-League Goal of the Year: Eric Bautheac (Brisbane Roar)

W-League Young Footballer of the Year: Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United)

A-League Young Footballer of the Year: Chris Ikonomidis (Perth Glory)

Y-League Golden Boot: Moudi Najjar (Melbourne City)

A-League Coach of the Year: Tony Popovic (Perth Glory)

W-League Coach of the Year: Jeff Hopkins (Melbourne Victory)

W-League Golden Boot: Sam Kerr (Perth Glory)

A-League Golden Boot: Roy Krishna (Wellington Phoenix)

Julie Dolan Medal: Christine Nairn (Melbourne Victory)

Johnny Warren Medal: Roy Krishna (Wellington Phoenix)