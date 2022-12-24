Does Ziyech have a future at Chelsea? Potter offers hope to Moroccan winger amid lack of minutes

- Forward starred at 2022 World Cup
- Started only on PL game this season
- Faces fierce competition for places
WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international, who helped his country to make history at Qatar 2022 as they became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final, has been restricted to just nine appearances at club level this season. Ziyech has started only one Premier League game and has seen a move to Italy heavily speculated on ahead of the January transfer window, while also being linked with Newcastle.
WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Ziyech has a future at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's return to domestic action, Blues boss Potter said: “He’s been a little bit away from the first XI but he’s been involved in the games. He came on in the first game as a sub. We know his qualities, we like him as a player, he plays in between the lines, has fantastic qualities which we saw at the World Cup. We can speak a lot but the chances are there are always good players who aren’t in the starting XI you have to be patient. I’m delighted for him, I kept in touch with him over the World Cup. I’m delighted for him that he got the game time and helped his team. He’s a good guy and he’s got quality.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and has taken in 92 appearances for the club across all competitions, registering 14 goals.
WHAT NEXT? Part of the problem for Ziyech is that Chelsea – who will be back in Premier League action on Tuesday against Bournemouth – are loaded with attacking talent, with the 29-year-old having to compete with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz for game time.