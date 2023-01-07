Didier Deschamps pens new contract to remain as France manager

France manager Didier Deschamps has extended his contract with the national team until 2026.

Deschamps extends contract

Will take tenure to 14 years

Reached three finals as manager, winning one

WHAT HAPPENED? Deschamps has extended his contract with the World Cup runners-up by two years despite many believing he would step away from the role following the tournament in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In his five major tournaments with the men's national team they have reached three finals, winning the World Cup in 2018. France became the first nation since Brazil in 2002 to get to consecutive finals after they made it to the showpiece in Qatar. Deschamps' new contract will take him to 14 years in the role.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Deschamps also led France to UEFA Nations League glory in 2021 as France won the second edition of the tournament. In 139 matches as head coach, Deschamps has lost just 22 games, winning 89 times.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? The World Cup runners-up kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying in March against the Netherlands as they look to bounce back from their penalty heartbreak in Doha.