Dico admits Barcelona’s mistake in a failed deal

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, has admitted to mistakes in the handling of a transfer deal that did not go through for Barça in recent seasons.

Barcelona had placed a strong bet on the young striker Vitor Roque in the winter of 2024, deciding to bring forward his arrival from Brazil to bolster the attack at a crucial stage of the season.

The forward’s career at Camp Nou stalled almost immediately. Limited continuity, intense media scrutiny and the club’s high expectations hindered his progress, eventually leading to a loan move to Real Betis as a stepping stone before his permanent departure in search of more playing time and further development.

In 16 appearances for Barça he managed only two goals, a sharp contrast to his 20-goal haul for Palmeiras last term and six in 14 matches this season.

Deco told Spanish newspaper Sport: “I don’t know if Roki listens every day to what is published in the press… I think we failed to offer him the support he needed, and we didn’t realise if he was going through a difficult mental period. His talent is there, and he is proving that now.”

He added: “Vitor Roque was the victim of a campaign of attacks against the signings Barcelona were making at that time.”

“Arriving in January, in the middle of the European season, and doing so after recovering from an injury, affected his adaptation,” he added.

Deco refused to label the move a failure, stating: “We must remove the stigma that he didn’t succeed at Barcelona… He’s on the right track,



and I’m happy because he’s a very good lad.”