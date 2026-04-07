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Loai Mohamed

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Diaz follows in Hakimi’s footsteps in the Champions League

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
B. Diaz
A. Hakimi
Spain
Germany
Morocco

Real Madrid star continues his presence in the continental tournament

Moroccan international Ibrahim Diaz, Real Madrid’s star, followed in the footsteps of his compatriot Achraf Hakimi, the current Paris Saint-Germain full-back and former “Los Blancos” player, in the UEFA Champions League.

Diaz began his team’s match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on the bench, but came on as a substitute in the 71st minute in place of Arda Guler.

According to the French network “Stats Foot,” Diaz reached his 50th match in the Champions League, becoming the second Moroccan player in history to reach this number after Hakimi.

Hakimi has played 73 matches, and his tally could increase if he features tomorrow, Wednesday, against Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

While Diaz’s appearances in the continental competition came with Real Madrid and AC Milan, Hakimi has worn the shirts of Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

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