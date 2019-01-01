Derby-linked Bowyer signs Charlton contract extension

A day after it appeared he was set to leave the club, the 42-year-old has signed a one-year deal to ensure he remains at The Valley

Charlton have announced that manager Lee Bowyer has signed a contract extension.

The news comes just a day after the Addicks revealed that the former midfielder had rejected an offer and looked set to leave amid reports that Derby had identified him as their ideal successor to Frank Lampard.

After just one year with the Rams, Lampard is being linked with the vacant position at after Maurizio Sarri left to take over at .

Having guided Charlton back to the Championship through the play-offs, Derby had reportedly been in contact with Bowyer over a potential switch, but he has turned back on his decision after further talks and pledged to stay on at The Valley for another year.

"We went on a real journey last season. The club came together - the players, the staff, the fans and we achieved something special," Bowyer told the club's website.

"The journey hasn’t finished yet and I’m delighted this has all been agreed.

“This has been a long process and I never wanted to leave, I love this club. I’d like to thank the owner for giving me the initial opportunity and now for continuing to believe in me.

“We have a fantastic fanbase here and my focus continues to be on getting our squad in the best possible shape for the Championship next season.”

Charlton chairman Roland Duchatelet, meanwhile, was delighted to see the 42-year-old commit, despite the uncertainty over the club's future as their search for a new owner continues.

“What Lee has achieved in his short time at the club is very impressive. He has united the club once again," he said.

“I would like to thank Lee for his professionalism during this process. While the negotiations have been ongoing, he has continued to work on building a squad for the club’s Championship campaign. Stability is essential and I am very pleased we now have the best man in place to lead us forward next season.”

While Bowyer's future at Charlton has been decided, Derby owner Mel Morris states there has been "no change" in Lampard's position at the club, insisting Chelsea have not made any approach for him.