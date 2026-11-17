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Denmark are gearing up for a crucial UEFA Nations League encounter against Scandinavian rivals Norway in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening. With Erling Haaland posing a massive threat, Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has backed his own prolific striker to make the difference in a tightly contested group-stage finale.

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Knockout spot on the line

Denmark will welcome Norway to Parken in Copenhagen for a decisive Nations League clash on Tuesday night. Both nations are battling for the final qualification spot in their group. The hosts currently occupy second place with nine points from five matches.

Norway sit just behind them in third position with six points to their name. Portugal have already secured their progression from the group with 12 points. This leaves the two Nordic rivals fighting for their tournament survival on matchday six.

Stopping the goal machine

The main narrative surrounding the fixture is the striking talent on display. Denmark head coach Riemer is fully aware of the attacking threat posed by Haaland. However, Riemer warned that his side also boasts serious firepower.

"We are facing one of the best strikers in the world, and he has been in excellent form - especially for Norway," Riemer told UEFA. "We know we have to be at our absolute best defensively, but we are very confident. We also have our own goal machine [in Hojlund] who is in good form, so Norway have the same problem as us."

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Avenging the Oslo defeat

The visitors claimed the bragging rights when these two sides last met. Norway secured a thrilling 3-2 victory in Oslo earlier in the competition. Riemer expects another incredibly close battle but believes the Copenhagen crowd will make a difference. Speaking to DR Sporten, he outlined his expectations for the match.

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"It will be an extremely tight encounter. We have home advantage, which Norway had last time," Riemer noted. "We have great respect for Norway, but we also have great confidence in ourselves, and I am certain that a spectacular match awaits."

The road to the knockouts

A draw will be enough for Denmark to secure their progression to the knockout phase. The hosts simply need to avoid defeat to maintain their three-point advantage in the table.

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Conversely, Norway must secure an away victory to draw level on points and stand a chance of advancing. The match result will entirely dictate which nation progresses and which team falls short.