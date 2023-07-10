Dele Alli included in Everton's pre-season trip to Switzerland ahead of new Premier League campaign

Dele Alli joins Everton's pre-season camp in Switzerland, aiming to revive his career after a disappointing spell in Turkey.

Alli included in Everton's pre-season squad

Chance to resurrect his career

New manager's influence

WHAT HAPPENED: Dele Alli, the out-of-favour midfielder, has been included in Everton's squad for their pre-season training camp in Switzerland. This opportunity presents Alli with a chance to rejuvenate his career following a difficult loan spell in Turkey last year. Under the guidance of newly appointed manager Sean Dyche, Everton's squad, excluding those on international duty, will embark on a five-day training camp in the Swiss Alps. The trip concludes with a friendly match against Stade Nyonnais in Nyon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dele Alli's career trajectory has faced setbacks since his successful stint at Tottenham. The inclusion of Alli in Everton's pre-season squad indicates the club's willingness to provide him with an opportunity to rediscover his form and contribute to the team. Alli's absence from first-team action last season, coupled with the arrival of Sean Dyche as manager in January, adds an element of uncertainty regarding his role within the squad. The pre-season camp serves as a crucial period for Alli to impress the new manager and earn a place in the team for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT: Dele Alli's participation in Everton's pre-season camp marks the first step in his quest to resurrect his career. During the training sessions and friendly matches, Alli will aim to showcase his abilities and catch the attention of Sean Dyche.