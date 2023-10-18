'What a guy' - Declan Rice sends support to Jordan Henderson after Al-Ettifaq midfielder is booed on England duty

Declan Rice sent support to Three Lions team-mate Jordan Henderson on social media after the Al-Ettifaq star was booed by England fans.

Rice sends support to Henderson

The midfielder was booed by English fans

His move to Saudi Arabia drew criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool captain shared a series of photographs, capturing his moments with the English national team during the October international break, with the caption: "Love this team! Great week, topped off with qualification."

His compatriot and Arsenal star Declan Rice reacted to the post and left a comment that read: "What a guy."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson was booed by English supporters during the team's international friendly against Australia. The Al-Ettifaq player was jeered by his own fans as he got substituted at the hour mark and replaced by Kieran Trippier.

The 33-year-old, in the past, had shown his support to the LGBT+ community and even wore rainbow laces and rainbow armbands in solidarity. Yet he chose to join Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq in the summer, a decision which was widely criticised at the time.

WHAT NEXT? The English international will be back in action for his club on Sunday when they take on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League clash.