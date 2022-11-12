'I don't get starstruck very often!' - Watch Declan Rice go through his favourite match-worn shirts with 'idol' Yaya Toure

Declan Rice has been showing off his impressive collection of match shirts with the one and only Yaya Toure.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice readily admits he doesn't get starstruck very often but he certainly did when Man City and Barcelona legend Yaya Toure rocked up at his house.

Rice has collected shirts off players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Neymar, Toni Kroos and John Terry during his career so far but was still left rather lost for words after catching up with Toure.

"One of the idols! That is someone I've based the game on massively. As you can see, I don't get starstruck very often," he told GOAL during his appearance on Kit Collector. "This is a legend. I can't believe I've got Yaya Toure in my house. It doesn't make any sense!"

Of course Toure knows all about playing alongside the greats of the game. The midfielder was part of a legendary Barcelona team that featured both Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

So is Ronaldinho the best to ever play the game? Toure says the Brazilian was a unique talent and also explained how he played a big part in Messi becoming part of the first team at Barcelona.

"I think[Ronaldinho was] technically one of the best," he said. "I think when he was at his peak, unplayable, he was a big part of Messi going to the first team because at that time it was Rijkaard as coach. He was like 'Rijkaard, Rijkaard you have to take him there. You have to put him in the first team.'"

Check out the full episode of Kit Collector with Declan Rice on GOAL's YouTube channel.