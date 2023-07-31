Debate: Failed Kylian Mbappe move and losing Ousmane Dembele to PSG is an embarrassment for Barcelona

Krishan Davis
dembeleGetty Images
Barcelona's attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe has backfired horribly, as they have failed in that move and are set to lose Ousmane Dembele.

It was revealed on Monday that Paris Saint-Germain have been able to agree personal terms with Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele because of the Blaugrana's own lack of consideration.

Barca had attempted to use Dembele in a three-man swap deal for his compatriot, Kylian Mbappe, alongside fellow winger Raphinha and midfielder Gavi. However, the PSG wantaway rejected a move to Camp Nou.

PSG then stayed in contact with Dembele's representatives and used Barcelona's willingness to offload him as leverage to convince him to move to Parc des Princes of his own volition.

The whole debacle is highly embarrassing for Barcelona, who not only have failed to sign Mbappe - who will surely end up joining arch-rivals Real Madrid - but they are also set to lose a key player in Dembele.

