De Paul erupts with a fiery message: Our smile bothers you!

Just 24 hours after losing the 2026 World Cup final to Spain, Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul dropped a heavyweight bombshell on Instagram. He launched a scathing attack on his country's critics, accusing them of spreading "baseless conspiracy theories" throughout the tournament.

De Paul, 32, started the final after coming off the bench in the semi-final. His statement pulled no punches: "Today I see how many people were expecting this fall, spreading baseless conspiracy theories throughout the World Cup to ease the pain of others who could not experience what all Argentines were experiencing, because our smiles bother them, and because our ways annoy them."

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami team-mate went on: "But this only confirmed that the passion and love for our shirt can overcome anything." It was a clear reference to a large portion of the international press and former players from other national teams, who accused the Albiceleste throughout the World Cup of receiving favourable refereeing, while also criticising their style of play and the manner of their celebrations.

Sharp as his tone was towards the critics, "El Motorcito" (the Little Engine) laid bare his sadness at Argentina's failure to retain the title. "The greatest pain is not being able to bring the World Cup back to our country, because if there is anyone who deserves to live this feeling again, it is you, but as the hours pass you realise that your connection to this team goes beyond just the trophy," he said.

Three photos accompanied the moving message. The first shows him from behind, wearing the runners-up medal and looking at the stands packed with Argentine fans. The second captures the team celebrating qualification for the quarter-finals at the Kansas City stadium, and the third the players embracing after one of the 19 goals Lionel Scaloni's side scored in the tournament.

With 94 international caps, De Paul stands as one of the key pillars of a Scaloni golden era that may end on 31 December, according to the coach's own statements. He signed off: "The pain will remain for a long time, but today I am prouder than ever to belong to Argentina."

He remains a pivotal figure in the most successful era in the history of the Tango, having won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup. After his first major disappointment in the Albiceleste shirt, he will be one of the leaders of a new generation that will not include Nicolás Otamendi and, in theory, Lionel Messi too.