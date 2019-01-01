De Ligt out of Ajax tour squad as Juventus move edges closer

Matthijs de Ligt has been left out of 's squad for their pre-season tour of as a move to appears to have moved a step closer.

As reported by Goal, De Ligt has an agreement to join the Serie A club although Juve had been €10 million short of Ajax's asking price for their captain.

Maurizio Sarri's side had offered €65m (£58m/$73m) for De Ligt - €55m (£49m/$62m) up front with €10m (£9m/$11m) in bonuses, although De Ligt's omission from the tour squad would suggest talks have advanced further.

De Ligt's future has been the subject of much speculation, with a number of Europe's top clubs having been interested in signing him at one stage or another.

It would seem that Juve have won the race for the international, however, with the move appearing to be close to completion after the Eredivisie side confirmed De Ligt is not part of their 28-man squad travelling to Bamberg in Austria.

A short note from the club on De Ligt's absence read: "Awaiting a possible transfer, Matthijs de Ligt does not travel with the group."

During their pre-season training camp, Ajax will play two practice matches against on July 14 and Premier League side on July 18.

De Ligt will not play a part in those games, however, with his final appearance for the club having seen him feature for the full 90 minutes in the 4-1 win over De Graafschap that sealed the Eredivisie title on My 15.

