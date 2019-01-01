D.C. United star Acosta ‘happy’ to be watched by Man Utd
D.C. United playmaker Luciano Acosta says he is happy to be watched by Manchester United, though he was disappointed by his performance in his side’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC on Saturday.
Acosta and Wayne Rooney headline a D.C. United side that prior to that loss had been undefeated in the early Major League Soccer season.
The Argentine has delivered a goal and an assist this term, following a strong 10-goal, 17 assist campaign in 2018 that had him on the periphery of the league’s most valuable player conversation.
The 24-year-old Acosta was on the verge of a big move to Paris Saint-Germain at the winter transfer deadline, only to have it fall apart at the last minute.
But it appears
However, a match that featured the league’s top two teams in each conference over the first month proved very
The match was 3-0 at half-time and featured former Man United star Rooney being sent off in the second half with a straight red card challenge.
Asked about the presence of United’s scouts, Acosta said he was pleased that he had drawn the interest of the Red Devils, though he admitted that he did not perform well in his side’s defeat.
"I’m obviously happy [United] were here," Acosta said.
"They came to see me, and obviously I just went out and tried my best.
“Today wasn’t my day, we were up against a great opponent and in
Beyond his near-move to PSG and interest from Man United, Acosta reportedly is drawing looks from the likes of clubs in France, England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Acosta’s deal with D.C. United runs out at the end of 2019 MLS season, which means he will be eligible to negotiate pre-contract with any non-MLS side this summer and leave on