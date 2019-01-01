Davies: It's a great honour to play for Bayern Munich

The Canadian wonderkid is proud to be representing the reigning Bundesliga champions

Alphonso Davies has declared it "a great honour" to play for Bayern Munich.

The Canadian wonderkid penned a deal in the summer to join Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the Major League Soccer season for $13.5m (£10.6m/€11.8m) potentially rising to $22m (£17.3m/€19.24m) in add-ons - an MLS record.

The teenage winger is finally eligible to represent the Bundesliga outfit after being formally registered in the squad this month, and he expressed how honoured he felt to be a part of the prestigious club.

"It is a great honour to play for this big club and to be on the pitch with the other players," Davies told Bayern's official website.

"I want to do my best in every training session and if I get the chance then I hope I can take it."

The Canadian player of the year also explained his reasons for choosing his squad number - 19 - at his new club.

"It's the year I’m eligible to play for this amazing club," he said.

Despite all the hype surrounding the prodigious young talent, Davies admitted he felt nervous meeting the star-studded squad he was joining, with global stars commonplace in the Bayern dressing room.

The wide-man expressed a willingness to learn from the senior members of the squad and will have the opportunity to learn from the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery - veteran wingers who he will hope to adequately replace in the long-term in Munich.

"When you see the lads in real life or play alongside them then you do get a bit nervous," he added.

"I want to learn from experienced players."

Before he can be fully integrated into the squad, however, Davies faces the prospect of an initiation song in front of his new team-mates.

"Thiago told me about it," Davies explained.

"I'll have to find the right song."

Bayern Munich resume their Bundesliga season away at Hoffenheim on January 18, where Davies will hope to make his debut.