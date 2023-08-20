'Never any doubt' - David Moyes hails Lucas Paqueta performance amid FA investigation and Man City move collapse

Lucas Paqueta netted the third goal on Sunday as West Ham outclassed Chelsea 3-1 in a Premier League clash.

Moyes hails Paqueta

Paqueta under FA investigation

Scored the winning goal against Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham boss David Moyes heaped praise on the Brazilian's performance against the Blues who is currently under an FA investigation due to alleged breaches related to gambling on football. The allegations also spoiled his possible £70 million ($89m) move to Manchester City.

But the West Ham boss had his player's back while speaking on his performance as he hailed him as a person of strong character.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Paqueta, Moyes told reporters, "Never any doubt. He's a solid and tough character, so no problems. It's not a big weight off his shoulders, it's just a good performance by him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Hammers showcased a strong performance on Sunday to beat Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea 3-1. New Blues signing Moises Caicedo debut turned out to be a nightmare as the Ecuadorian was guilty of conceding a penalty in the final seconds of the game from which Paqueta scored.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes' side will next face Brighton in a crucial Premier League clash on August 26.