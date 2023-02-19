David de Gea matches Peter Schmeichel's clean sheet record for Manchester United in win against Leicester

Peter McVitie
|
David de Gea Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Manchester UnitedDavid de GeaPremier League

David de Gea has notched an impressive landmark at Manchester United by matching club legend Peter Schmeichel's record for clean sheets.

  • De Gea kept clean sheet vs Leicester
  • Is his 180th in all competitions
  • Has equalled Peter Schmeichel's record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper kept a clean sheet for the 180th time for the Red Devils as they ran out 3-0 winners against Leicester at Old Trafford, matching the record previously set by United legend Peter Schmeichel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea made two saves during the match to keep the Foxes out, enjoying a much quieter afternoon than his counterpart Danny Ward, who saw Marcus Rashford put two past him followed by a Jadon Sancho goal to wrap up the match.

IN TWO PHOTOS

Peter SchmeichelGettyDavid de Gea Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The 32-year-old will attempt to beat the record when his side host Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie on Thursday.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

15942 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Manchester City defend their Premier League title?

  • 43%Yes
  • 57%No
15942 Votes

Editors' Picks